WIBH begins annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign

Unseasonably warm October weather was in the forecast for last weekend.

Soon, however, colder weather will be here – and with it will come the need to stay warm on chilly winter days.

Continuing its yearly tradition of helping families in need, WIBH Radio in Anna has begun its annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign to raise money to buy new coats for children in Southern Illinois.

Nearly 20 percent of Southern Illinois children live in poverty. A warm coat is an essential item during what can become a long winter.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH.

“That’s why we are using the voice of WIBH Radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need warm coats for the upcoming winter.”

Since 2011, WIBH has partnered with local agencies to hold the annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

Donations raised through the effort will buy new, winter coats for children ages 3 to 16 who live in the lower 45 counties of Illinois.

The coats are purchased through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm. Through the years, over 2,600 new coats have been purchased. The campaign’s goal for 2021 is 525 coats.

Coats will be distributed to kids who are affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna, and all Southern Seven Head Start locations.

No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat while supplies last.

Sponsorship of a coat is $20, but any monetary contribution is appreciated.

Donations by check or money order must be made payable to Operation Warm and sent to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.

Donations also can be made online at www.operationwarm.org/wibh. The deadline to make a donation is Dec. 10.

Each year, Postal Pal in Anna donates shipping of the coats. That support allows 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the purchase of coats.

Other area businesses are also partnering with WIBH to keep coat costs low.

Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna and Anna will help deliver coats to its distribution sites.

T&I Office Equipment in Anna is donating the printing of flyers which are used in outreach and helping to promote the campaign.

Businesses and organizations which would like to request flyers can contact Moury Bass at WIBH Radio for information about delivery or pickup.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides new, high-quality coats for children in need.

Operation Warm partners with individuals and organizations across the United States to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to millions of children in need.

Operation Warm believes a brand new coat is more than a coat, promoting self-esteem, school attendance and outdoor play.

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 618-697-0134 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook. To learn more about Operation Warm, visit operationwarm.org.