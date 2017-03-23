WIBH plans Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign

April’s arrival next week will bring with it the 2017 observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In commemoration of the month, WIBH radio in Anna again is leading a community-wide Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign, which is in its seventh year.

WIBH sales and promotion manager Shawnna Rhine explained that the campaign benefits children in Southern Illinois who are served by the Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network and the Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center.

An annual Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign Union County Proclamation Day is planned March 31. The event is set for 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

“Proclamation Day is an important recognition that we all stand together to end child abuse in our county,” Rhine stated.

County and municipal officials, and their office staffs, are invited to be a part of Proclamation Day.

Representatives from the Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network, the Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Union County Counseling Service and other family and child agencies plan to be on hand to sign the proclamation.

A new part of the campaign for 2017 will be Courage Collection Days.

“We will be collecting items at several locations” to help support the resource network and advocacy center, Rhine noted. Information also will be available for families. The items which will be collected will help to provide comfort to children in a time of need, such as tooth brushes, toothpaste, soap and deodorant.

Courage Collection Days are planned from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations on the accompanying days:

April 7 at Wright Bros. Body Shop & Rod’s Towing. April 14 at L&P Carpet. April 21 at Union County Hospital. April 28 at the Anna Baking Company, sponsored by Swafford Pediatrics. Donations also can be made at any time at Title Cash in Anna.

Other Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign events are planned in the community.

A PJ’s and movie night featuring a showing of “Trolls” is planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 7 at Kiki’s Coffee House in downtown Anna. Donations of one courage item per person will be appreciated. Snacks will be provided by the Anna Baking Company.

A Blue March on Main Street Against Child Abuse is planned at noon on April 14. Community members are invited to wear blue and join others in the march. Walkers plan to meet in the parking lot across from Anna-Jonesboro National Bank’s South Main Street location in downtown Anna.

April 14 also will be designated as Blue Day. Everyone is invited to wear blue to show that the community stands against child abuse.

The Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign is sponsored in part by the Anna Baking Company, Jordo’s Pizzeria, Kiki’s Coffee House, L&P Carpet, the Movie Depot, the River to River Residential Community, Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, Sling Blade Performance, Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, Stegle Plumbing, Sudzy Bath & Biscuits, Swafford Pediatrics, Tech Fusion, Title Cash, Union County Abstract, the Union County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Hospital in Anna, and Wright Bros. Body Shop & Rod’s Towing.

More information about the Blue Ribbons for Kids campaign is available by contacting Rhine at WIBH, phone 833-9424, extension 301, or email shawnnarhine@gmail.com. Information also can be found on the WIBH Blue Ribbons for Kids Facebook page, wibhradio.com.