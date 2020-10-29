WIBH Radio again sponsors New Coats, New Hope Campaign

Continuing its yearly tradition of helping families in need, WIBH Radio in Anna plans to give brand new coats to children through this year’s New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

Nearly 20 percent of Southern Illinois children live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item during our long winters.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH.

“That’s why we are using the voice of WIBH radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need warm coats for the upcoming winter.”

Since 2011, WIBH has partnered with local agencies to hold their annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

Donations raised through this effort will buy new, winter coats for children ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm.

Through the years, over 2,100 new coats have been purchased. The Campaign’s goal for 2020 is 500 coats.

Coats which are received will be distributed to kids affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need.

No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat.

Families can contact the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, Arrowleaf (formerly the Family Counseling Center) and Southern Seven Head Start locations to receive a coat while supplies last.

Sponsorship of a coat is $20, but any monetary amount is appreciated. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to purchasing the coats and is made possible by Postal Pal in Anna, which covers shipping costs. Shawnee Mass Transit District provides transportation to deliver coats to the agencies only.

Donations must be sent to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906. Donations made by check or money order must be made payable to Operation Warm and sent to WIBH. Donations also can be made online at operationwarm.org/wibh. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 11.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that creates brand new, high-quality coats for children in need.

Every child, regardless of their economic situation, deserves a brand new coat.

The organization partners with compassionate individuals and organizations across North America to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to millions of children in need.

Operation Warm believes a brand new coat is more than a coat, promoting self-esteem, school attendance and outdoor play.

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 833-9424, or Shawnna Rhine at Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297, extension 9161; or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook. To learn more about Operation warm, visit operationwarm.org.