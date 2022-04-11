WIBH Radio begins annual New Coats, New Hope campaign

Continuing its yearly tradition of helping families in need, WIBH Radio in Anna has begun its annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign to raise money to buy new coats for children in Southern Illinois.

Nearly 20 percent of Southern Illinois children live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item during our long winters.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares about the needs of others,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH.

“That’s why we are using the voice of WIBH radio to let our listeners know that there are children in Southern Illinois who need warm coats for the upcoming winter.”

Since 2011 WIBH has partnered with local agencies to hold their annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

Donations raised through the effort will buy new, winter coats for children ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois.

The coats are purchased through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm. Through the years, over 3,000 new coats have been purchased. The campaign’s goal for 2022 is 525 coats.

Coats will be distributed to kids affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna, and all Southern 7 Head Start locations.

No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat. Coats are available while supplies last.

Sponsorship of a coat is $20, but any monetary contribution is appreciated.

Donations by check or money order must be made payable to Operation Warm and sent to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.

Donations also can be made online at www.operationwarm.org/wibh. The deadline to make a donation is Dec. 10.

Each year Postal Pal in Anna donates shipping of the coats, which allows 100 percent of all donations to go directly to purchasing the coats.

Other area businesses are also partnering with WIBH to keep coat costs low.

Shawnee Mass Transit District in Vienna and Anna will help deliver coats to their distribution sites.

T&I Office Equipment in Anna is donating the printing of flyers used in outreach.

Businesses and organizations which like to request flyers can contact Moury at the radio station for delivery or pickup.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that creates new, high-quality coats for children in need that partners with individuals and organizations across the United States to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to millions of children in need.

Operation Warm believes a brand new coat is more than a coat, promoting self-esteem, school attendance and outdoor play.

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH by phone at 833-9424 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Health Department & Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook. To learn more about Operation warm, visit www.operationwarm.org.