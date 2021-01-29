WIBH Radio delivers coats for distribution to children

The 2020 WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign ended in December with the highest collection year in its 10-year history, with more than $10,000 raised.

On Jan. 12 and 13, the Anna-based radio station delivered more than 500 coats to their destinations,where they await distribution to children in Southern Illinois.

The annual fund-raising effort, presented by WIBH Radio and Operation Warm, distributes the coats through their campaign partners:

Arrowleaf, Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network and Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start.

The coats are delivered to the agencies each year by Shawnee Mass Transit District.

Postal Pal in Anna covers the shipping cost of the coats, which allows 100 percent of all donations to be used to purchase the coats.

“It has been an exciting couple of months at WIBH,” said Moury Bass, co-owner of WIBH.

“We set a goal of providing 500 new coats to area children. Through the generosity of our listeners, we have met our goal.”

Families who need a coat can contact the distribution site nearest them or call Moury Bass at 833-9424 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 9161.

No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat. Coats will be available while supplies last.