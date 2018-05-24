WIBH Radio hosts successful Stuff-a-Truck Food Drive

Food insecurity is defined as “a lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life, and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate food.”

According to the Illinois Poverty Report, by the end of 2015, the food insecurity rate for adults and children living in Union County was higher than the cumulative rate for the entire State of Illinois – with more than 2,700 adults and 4,500 children living in the county falling behind in the simplest of human needs: nutritious foods.

In response to this crisis, WIBH Radio in Anna collaborated once again with Save-a-Lot Food Stores, Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, Coad in Anna, the Union County Farm Bureau, RFD Radio Network and B&D Signs to present the second annual WIBH Stuff-a-Truck Food Drive.

This year’s drive was held May 10-11 at Save-a-Lot in Jonesboro, from noon to 2 p.m. each day.

In addition to collecting food items, the event also gave information to the community about participating in the food programs and the other valuable services these agencies provide.

A full truck load of canned goods and other non-perishable food items were collected and distributed to the food programs at Bethany Village and Shawnee Development Council. Both agencies are located in Union County.

It is estimated that each month, approximately 300 to 600 individuals are served through both agencies combined.

“With the meal programs ending with the school year, many children throughout Union County will go without nutritious meals this summer,” WIBH Radio sales and promotions manager Shawnna Rhine said.

“By having this drive in May it gives the food programs a head start on stocking the shelves.”

Several additional local businesses supported this year’s effort, including Brad’s Collision Works, Seafood Specialties, Shawnee Development Council, Hickory Hogg BBQ, Jus10’s Frozen Yogurt & Dessert Shoppe, Dairy Queen and Bass Farm.

For more information about the WIBH Stuff-a-Truck Food Drive, contact Rhine at WIBH at 833-9424 or visit the WIBH Stuff-a-Truck Food Drive Facebook page.

To learn more about the food programs and the services the two agencies provide, contact Bethany Village at 833-1777 and Shawnee Development Council at 833-7431.