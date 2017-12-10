WIBH Radio launches annual New Coats, New Hope campaign

Since 2011, WIBH Radio in Anna has made it an annual mission to provide new coats to children through the New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

The campaign is a fundraising effort presented by WIBH and Operation Warm, which is a 501 c3 charitable organization that provides new, winter coats to children of low-income families.

The effort is held in cooperation with the Children’s Medical & Mental Resource Network, CMMHRN, Two Rivers Child Advocacy, TRCAC, and Head Start.

The purpose of the campaign is to provide new coats to children ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois.

Now heading into its seventh year, the New Coats, New Hope Campaign has raised funds to purchase approximately 1,194 new coats for kids in Southern Illinois alone.

Due to the overwhelming distribution to Southern Illinois families over the last two years, the campaign’s annual goal has increased from 200 coats to 400 coats for 2017.

Also for 2017, the campaign’s mission has expanded to aide in the relief efforts to families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

As the hurricane continues to displace hundreds of families, Operation Warm has begun relief efforts to provide 1,000 coats to children in need in southeast Texas.

Each coat is $20, which covers the cost of the coat plus shipping.

Campaign organizers said that through the generosity of Postal Pal in Anna, shipping of coats will be covered, allowing 100 percent of all donations to go directly to purchasing the coats.

Five percent of the total donations received ($1 of every $20 donated) will go to the Operation Warm Disaster Relief Fund. If the goal is reached, this will provide a minimum of 20 coats to help children in Texas who have lost so much already.

“This campaign was designed to bring hope to kids, and their families, when they are in need. Keeping kids warm, dry and feeling safe and secure should never be an issue,” says Shawnna Rhine, WIBH sales manager.

“Although our primary focus is to insure that our local families’ needs are met, WIBH, and the agencies this effort serves, agree that being there for the victims of Hurricane Harvey had to be part of our mission for this year.”

Many local businesses, organizations, individuals and others are showing their support for this year’s campaign by helping WIBH get the message to donors.

Those helping to support the campaign include:

5 Star Auto Wash, Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, Trainor Ag Products, Wright Bros. Body Shop & Rod’s Towing, Jonesboro First Baptist Church, Sheriff Scott Harvel, State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds.

Postal Pal, Southern Bank, L&P Carpet, HeBrewz Coffee House, Spanish Oaks Center, From the Heart Flowers & Gifts, Cook Portable Warehouse, Auto Tire & Parts NAPA, New Wave Communications.

Anna Tire & Auto Center, Cobden Auto Repair, Title Cash, Goddard’s Barn & Grill, Norm’s Woodworking and Seafood Specialties.

In addition to coats, donations of new gloves, mittens and hats will be accepted at various locations throughout Southern Illinois.

A complete list of collection sites will be available at www.wibhradio.com and on Facebook at WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign in the coming weeks.

Rhine said that monetary donations of any amount must be sent to WIBH Radio, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906 by Nov. 30. All checks and money orders must be made payable to Operation Warm, not WIBH. Coats will be available for distribution in mid-December.

For more information, or to learn how to get a coat for a child in need, contact Shawnna Rhine at WIBH at 833-9424, the Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network at 618-833-6488 or the Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center at 833-7470.