WIBH radio to sponsor food drive

WIBH radio in Anna is planning to sponsor a “Stuff-a-Truck” food drive May 10-11 in Union County.

The food drive is planned from noon to 2 p.m. each day at the Save-A-Lot food store in Jonesboro.

Donations on non-perishable food items will be welcomed.

The donations will benefit families who are served by the food pantries at Bethany Village in Anna and Shawnee Development Council’s Union County office in Anna.

For more information about the food drive, contact Shawnna at WIBH, phone 618-833-9424, or visit wibhradio.com and WIBH Stuff-a-Truck Food Drive on Facebook.