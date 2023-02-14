WIBH Radio wraps up successful coat campaign

On Dec. 9, WIBH Radio in Anna wrapped up its annual coat campaign – raising more money than ever before.

Organizers of the campaign said that was good news for area families that have already experienced frigid cold winter weather and for agencies that receive the coats as stockpiles from previous year campaigns dwindle quickly.

Through monetary donations the 2022 WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign raised over $12,000 to purchase 576 new, winter coats for kids in need in Southern Illinois.

Postal Pal in Anna covered the cost of shipping, which allowed 100 percent of the donations to be used only for coats.

T&I Office Equipment in Anna donated the printing of flyers used in community outreach.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed to the New Coats, New Hope Campaign,” WIBH Radio co-owner Moury Bass said in a news release.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of our listeners. We look forward to continuing this beneficial campaign for many years to come.”

Since 2011, WIBH has partnered with local agencies in the effort.

This year, Arrowleaf, the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, and Southern 7 Head Start were involved.

Over the years, more than $68,450 has been raised and 3,619 coats have been purchased.

Each year, the coats are ordered through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm.

It is estimated that 20 percent of the children in Southern Illinois live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item for each of them.

A new coat promotes self-esteem, school attendance, outdoor play and gives parents and children a sense of security.

The coats arrived in early January. Duckworks Lawn Care and Shawnee Mass Transit District helped deliver the coats to their destinations.

Coats will be distributed through the partnering agencies to kids ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties in Illinois affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need. No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that creates brand new, high-quality coats for children in need.

The organization partners with compassionate individuals and organizations across North America to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to millions of children in need.

In addition to coats, this April WIBH and its partners plan to hold the second annual shoe drive to purchase new shoes for kids as part of April Child Abuse Prevention Month. More details about this effort will be released in coming weeks.

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, call Arrowleaf at 618-658-3079; the CMMHRN at 618-833-6488; or Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Head Start, at 618-634-2297, extension 9161; or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook.