WIC program offers vouchers for Union County farmers market

From now through the end of October, Union County families who are enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, WIC, through Southern 7 Health Department will receive a $30 voucher, in addition to their regular monthly allotment, to spend at Union County farmers market in Anna.

The farmers market is scheduled on Tuesday mornings at a municipal parking lot along East Davie Street in Anna.

“The program is a win-win for both families and farmers,” Southern 7 Health Department assistant program manager for maternal child health Hillary Meisenheimer said about the voucher program in a news release.

“Families who receive the voucher can use it to buy fresh fruits and vegetables of their choice from local farmers, while the farmers can cash the vouchers in for payment,” Meisenhimer said.

“It’s a great way to give families more choices when it comes to feeding their family and the opportunity to support our local farmers and communities.”

WIC is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

The program provides federal grants to states to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information about healthy eating, and referrals to health care.

WIC is available at each Southern 7 public health clinic in the area.

Information about qualifying for WIC is available from Southern 7 Health Department by calling 618-634-2297 or by visiting the health department online at www.southern7.org, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/S7WIC and through the Southern 7 app.