Wild plants, nature featured

Wild plants and nature will be the focus of programs which are scheduled Saturday, May 27, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Wild Plants

Wild plants of Giant City will be featured in a program which is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The program will be presented by botanist and plant enthusiast Abel Kinser.

Kinser plans to lead a wild plant hike on the Giant City Nature Trail. The program will begin at the visitors center at the park.

The program is free; however, registration is required. To register, or for more information, call 618-457-4836.

Nature Program

An interactive nature program is planned from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the shelter at the Giant City campground.