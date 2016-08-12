Wildcats defeat Hardin County, take third at tournament

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team defeated Hardin County 58-42 to win third place at the Goreville Invitational Tournament Saturday, Dec. 3.

A-J 58, Hardin County 42: Jake Parr scored 26 points to lead the Wildcats to the win Saturday.

Sheldon McGrath and Jacob Zimmerman had 12 points apiece, Izzy Markovic 6 and Michael Hill 2.

The Wildcats were 7 out of 20 shots from the floor, 14 of 21 from 3-point range and 2 of 8 from the free throw line.

Parr and McGrath were selected to the all-tournament team.

A-J 60, Hamilton County 36: The Wildcats built an early lead and held on for the tourney win earlier on Saturday.

A-J was ahead 22-8 after one quarter and 36-19 at the half.

McGrath had 14 points to lead the Wildcats. Parr added 13 points, Logan Sawyer 10, Zimmerman 8, Cameron Tweedy 6, Carson Reynolds 5 and Jade Gillis 4.

A-J was 14 of 25 in shot attempts from the floor, 8 of 16 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

Hamilton County was 11 of 34 from the floor, 1 of 12 from 3-point range and 9 of 13 from the charity stripe.

“I was really pleased the way we came back and won two on Saturday after the loss to Benton Friday,” A-J coach Mike Chamness said.

“We showed a lot of resiliency. It was a good first tournament for us and we ended up with a pretty good week. I thought we played well at times. You always want to win, but with a lot of new guys I wanted to see just where we were at.”

Benton 60, A-J 35: The Rangers built an early lead in the tourney win Friday, Nov. 30.

McGrath had 11 points to lead A-J. Parr added 8 points, Zimmerman, Markovic and Hill 4 points apiece and Ross Pinnon and Sawyer 2 each.

The Wildcats were 10 fo 26 from the field, 1 of 8 from 3-point range and 12 of 19 from the charity stripe.

The Rangers were 13 of 32 from the floor, 7 of 18 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Johnston City 66, A-J 56: The Wildcats let a first half lead slip away in the tourney loss Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Parr had 24 points to lead A-J. Zimmerman added 8 points, McGrath 7, Markovic 6, Pinnon 5 and Reynolds and Tweedy 3 apiece.

A-J was 14 out of 31 shots from the floor, 9 of 26 from 3-point range and 1 of 1 from the free throw line.

The Indians were 17 of 40 in shot attempts from the floor, 8 of 26 from 3-point range and 8 of 14 from the charity stripe.

A-J, 3-2, is scheduled to play Friday in a Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division game at home against Nashville and Saturday at home against Union County rival Cobden High School.