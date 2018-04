Spring wildflower walks are scheduled during April at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Walks on the Trillium Trail at the park are planned from 10 a.m. to noon on April 7, April 14 and April 19.

The walks, which are free, will be led by the interpreter at the park.

Those who want to go on one of the walks are asked to register in advance by calling 618-457-4836 or by emailing Jennifer.randolph@illinois.gov.