Williamson County Sheriff's Office range available for hunters

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick has announced that the Sheriff's Office Firing Range will be open to persons that would like to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season.

The range will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The range will be open rain or shine.

Hunters are invited to come and sight their firearms at the range.

The range provides a safe and controlled environment for this activity.

The range is equipped with a pavilion shelter, shooting benches and sand bags. A moving target system will also be available.

Marked distances range from 25 yards to 200 yards.

Hunters can bring shotguns, muzzleloaders and pistols to the range.

The sheriff's office will provide targets. Hunters may bring their own targets if they wish.

The physical address of the Range is 18567 Philadelphia Road in Marion.

Directions to the Williamson County Firearms Range are as follows:

Route 13 east of Marion to Stilley's Mill Road (Tru Bilt is on the north side of Route 13 at Stilley’s Mill Road.); turn north on Stilley's Mill Road to Philadelphia Road; Turn east on Philadelphia Road and go to the dead end. Range signs are at the first gate.

For more information contact Deputy John Fleming at 618-889-2298 or at jfleming@wcsheriff.com.