Winter book sale planned at Stinson

The Friends of Stinson Memorial Library District have announced plans for a winter book sale.

Sale days are planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-12, at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna. The library is located at 409 S. Main St.

A Friends appreciation sale is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Those who are not members of the Friends of Stinson Memorial Library District can join at the sale for $5.

A public sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

A bag sale is planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A bag of books will cost $5. Bags will be provided.

