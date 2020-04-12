Winter brings heightened threat of carbon monoxide poisoning

Winter brings plenty of cold weather challenges with ice, snow, cold and shorter days.

It also brings a heightened threat of workplace carbon monoxide (CO) exposure and poisonings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most carbon monoxide poisoning cases occur during the fall and winter months.

While home furnaces and heaters are responsible for many victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, it is also a threat in the workplace.

Carbon monoxide occurs from the incomplete combustion of fuels such as natural gas, gasoline, propane, coal or wood.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), one of the most common sources of CO exposure in the workplace is from internal combustion engines, such as running automobiles, forklifts or generators.

“Any workers who must work around running engines should take precautions and should know the early signs of carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Illinois Department of Labor director Michael Kleinik.