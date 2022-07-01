Winter Heartland Blood Drive planned

The American Red Cross and KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau are once again encouraging area blood donors to roll up a sleeve this winter at the annual KFVS12 Winter Heartland Blood Drive, which is scheduled Jan. 6-8 in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.

The American Red Cross faces historically low blood supply levels which have not been seen in more than a decade.

January is also National Blood Donor Month. For more than 20 years, the Red Cross and KFVS12 have partnered to help save lives through blood drives in the winter and summer seasons.

The Red Cross critically needs donors of all blood types, especially type O, to give now and help ensure patients continue to receive the treatments they need this winter.

Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a “Believe There Is Good In The World” Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood drives are scheduled Jan. 6-8 in the region. The blood drives are planned from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 6-7 and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Among the locations where blood drives are scheduled are West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, University Mall in Carbondadale and Veteran’s Airport in Marion.

The American Red Cross notes that every two seconds in the United States, blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies.

The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 66 hospitals in Illinois and Missouri.

How to Donate Blood

To make an appointment for this week’s blood drive, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: KFVS12 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood Drive Safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status, have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.