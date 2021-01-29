Winter hikes set at Giant City State Park

A winter woods hike and a winter tree identification hike are planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Winter Woods Hike: The Giant City State Park naturalist will lead a hike to experience the natural beauty of the winter woods on the park’s 1-mile Nature Trail.

The hike is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Winter Tree ID Hike: Community forester Jennifer Behnken will lead a winter tree identification hike.

The hike is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, on the Nature Trail. Behnken will share tips on how to discover trees in winter.

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information, or to register, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.

Organizers note that visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and to have a mask for use when social distancing cannot be achieved.