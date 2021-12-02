Winter Storm Watch issued for Sunday night, Monday

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has issued a winter storm watch for the region in effect from Sunday night through late Monday night.

Union County is included in the watch area, which includes part of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

According to the National Weather Service’s website, moderate to locally heavy snow fall is possible during the duration of the winter storm watch. A total snow accumulation of four or more inches may be possible.

Concerns for hazardous travel conditions present in the region continue to increase. Severe weather could impact morning and evening commutes on Monday.

In addition, the NWS is forecasting severely cold wind chill temperatures, with Northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.