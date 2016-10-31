Winter tree ID program scheduled

A winter tree identification program is planned Saturday, Nov. 5, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The free program is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

The program will involve a hike on the Giant City Nature Trail.

The hike will be led by NRCS soil conservationist Margaret Anderson.

Those who want to go on the hike are asked to meet at the visitors center at the park. For more information, call 618-457-4836.