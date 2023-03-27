Women’s conference scheduled in April

Union County Women in Business are planning to host their first women’s conference on Saturday, April 29, at Blue Sky Vineyard near Makanda.

The conference is designed to bring women from across the region together for professional and personal development.

Organizers said in a news release that like the Union County Women in Business organization, the April conference “is meant to empower and encourage women in all phases of business and all stages of life.”

The conference is scheduled to feature guest speakers who plan to address a range of topics, including self-discovery and promotion, health and wellness, finance, marketing and more.

Speakers, and their topics, are set to include, but are not limited to:

Emily Reuschel: Unsettled to Unstoppable. This keynote will share why so many women feel unsettled, the importance of getting clarity on what women actually want and the value in building habits and an environment to support women’s goals.

Allison McDougall: #I Am Remarkable. #I Am Remarkable is a global movement that empowers everyone, including underrepresented groups, to celebrate their achievements in the workplace and beyond, while challenging the social perception around self-promotion.

Holly Hartline and Destiny Dillow: Helping Women Be Healthy and Fit in a Busy World. Every day, women juggle work, family and their own lives. Hartline and Dillow will share tips to help all women to lead a healthier lifestyle.

The conference offers numerous opportunities to network, ask questions of speakers and support women-owned businesses.

Membership in Union County Women in Business is not required to attend the conference.

“Union County Women in Business recognizes the power of coming together as a community of women supporting women,” Union County Women in Business president Hope Holderfield said.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with and present a variety of inspiring speakers that will empower and encourage women to overcome any challenges they may face.”

“We are excited to be working with Union County Women in Business on their first annual Women’s Conference,” Blue Sky Vineyard marketing and event director Brandy Nance said.

“This conference offers a great sense of community while supporting, empowering and celebrating women. It will be both educational and inspiring and we’re happy to be a part of that.”

Ticket information for the conference is available online at http://ucwib.com/womens-conference/.