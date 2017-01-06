Women in Business award scholarships

Union County Women in Business each year awards scholarships to local students.

Scholarships are presented to students who are in the top 40 percent of their class, who have a strong record of leadership and community involvement while in high school and plans for studies and a career in business.

A $500 scholarship is available to a senior from each of the schools.

The 2017 Scholarship winners include:

Karlie Kelley, Dongola High School

Drew McLane, Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake.

Ashley Oliver, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Sydney Windings, Cobden High School.

The scholarship program is made possible through fundraising efforts of Union County Women in Business members and by generous donations from many local businesses for the organization’s trivia night at the Old Feed Store in Cobden. Held in the spring, the event raised over $2,000 for this scholarship fund.

Information about the 2018 Union County Women in Business scholarship program will be available at SPIN night which is planned at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School in the fall and also through school guidance offices.

Union County Women in Business was organized in 1992 to help and support women-owned businesses in Union County. Information about the organization can be found online at ucwib.com.