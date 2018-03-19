Home / News / Women's leadership event planned at Touch of Nature

Women's leadership event planned at Touch of Nature

Mon, 03/19/2018

Southern Illinois University Carbondale plans to host two days of leadership enrichment and personal development for female students.

The event, “Lifting as We Climb: Empowering Women through Community and Leadership,” is set for Friday and Saturday, March 30-31, at Touch of Nature Environmental Center. 

The event will begin at 4:30 Friday and end by 4 p.m. Saturday. The program is open to women students at SIU. 

Registration deadline is March 23. There is a $20 registration fee, which covers conference materials and activities, refreshments, food and transportation, if needed. 

A bus is scheduled to leave the SIU Student Center at 4 p.m. March 30.

The event will bring students and others together to network, hone their leadership skills, engage in interactive discussions and reflect on their own leadership qualities and what they have to offer in their respective roles at SIU and beyond. 

For more information, contact Tarnisha Green, director of Success in Engineering through Excellence and Diversity, at womensleadershipconference@siu.edu or at 618-536-2463.

