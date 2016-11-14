The Women's Center joins Giving Tuesday movement

The Women’s Center in Carbondale has joined Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

The Women’s Center is hosting an Alternative Angel Tree with a variety of client needs and the cost for those needs.

Anyone interested in providing those items can donate the designated amount.

Items range from children’s art supplies for $25 to a year of client services for $2,092. Some other items include back to school supplies, $75 and client groceries for one month, $200.

Cristaudo’s in Carbondale is host to one of the Alternative Angel Trees.

Occurring this year on Nov. 29, Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick-off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

“So many people ask how they can support The Women’s Center during the holidays, and really throughout the entire year. They want to give in a way that will be most helpful. Each item on the Alternative Angel Tree is specific need from one of our clients. It’s a great way to give a monetary donation that will support a very tangible need,” said Lindsay Stockhecke, development specialist for The Women’s Center, in a news release.

Those who are interested in joining The Women’s Center’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit http://www.thewomensctr.org/giving-tuesday.

For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org, Facebook page or follow @GivingTues and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.