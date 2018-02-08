Work underway at new PAWS facility

After years of planning, PAWS has officially begun construction on its new facility located on Dog Walk Road in Anna.

PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) is a no-kill animal shelter that has been a fixture in Anna since 2001 at its Vienna Street location, as well as a resale store located near the junction of Illinois Route 146 and old U.S. Route 51.

Construction on the new facility began earlier this summer with the preparation and leveling of the ground at the future location, as well as the laying of the gravel driveway and parking lot.

According to PAWS spokesperson Karee Sweitzer, putting up the fencing and laying out the plumbing are the next steps going forward.

The 7,000 square foot facility will allow PAWS the room and resources to provide greater care and house more wayward animals in the region.

The new building will feature a large indoor play area, expanded kennel space and covered outdoor play yards.

Sweitzer says that the goal is to have the facility open and ready to serve the area by this winter, though much of the timetable will depend on funding.

Costs for the construction have largely come from donations from people and businesses in the Anna-Jonesboro community.

People who want to donate can send checks or drop off donations at 139 E. Vienna St. in Anna. Donations are also accepted online via PayPal or by clicking the donate button on the PAWS Facebook page at facebook.com/PAWSAnna.