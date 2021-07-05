Work zone safety promoted

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, Illinois Tollway, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, industry partners and frontline construction workers joined forces to commemorate National Work Zone Awareness Week in late April, asking the public to “Drive safe. Work safe. Save lives.”

Throughout the construction season, officials said the public should be on alert for lane closures, changes in traffic patterns, reduced speed limits and the presence of workers and equipment.

Motorists are advised to heed the following guidelines for traveling through work zones:

Drop it and drive. Phones and electronic devices down at all times: it’s the law.

Obey the signs. They will help you safely navigate work zones: and sometimes avoid delays.

Slow down. The posted speed limits are there for the safety of workers and you.

Be on the lookout for slowed or stopped traffic.