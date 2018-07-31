World War I hero from Southern Illinois honored

WASHINGTON, D.C. – World War I veteran Paul Stout of Murphysboro was recognized July 19 on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., paid tribute to Stout. July 19 marked the 100th anniversary of Private Stout’s death while serving on the front lines in France.

Bost shared the following message in honor of the World War I veteran:

“Mr. Speaker, 100 years ago today, a young Marine from Murphysboro, Illinois gave his life on the front lines during World War I.

“Paul Stout graduated in 1916 from Murphysboro High School and then enlisted in the Marine Corps in February of 1918.

“In June of 1918, he was deployed to the front lines. At the age of 20, he was Killed In Action in France in July of 1918.

“For his heroic actions, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with a ‘V’ device for valor.

“The Paul Stout American Legion Post Number 127 in my hometown of Murphysboro is named after Private Stout.

“I had the opportunity to visit his gravesite at Belleau Wood. I can tell you it was a truly moving experience.

“Although memories may fade over time, we must never forget those who have served and given their lives in defense of freedom and liberty.”