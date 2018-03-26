World War II exhibition underway

The Department of History at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is featuring the work of senior historic preservation student Mackenzie Machuga in an exhibition titled “Becoming a GI: From Civilian to Citizen Soldier in WWII.

The exhibition was scheduled to open March 30 on Kent Library’s main floor.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Aug. 31. Admission is free.

The exhibition is the result of Machuga’s senior research and graduate with distinction project.

In her work, Machuga, of Belleville, details the basic training transformation of American soldiers during World War II.