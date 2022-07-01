Wounded Warriors participate in hunt at Union County club

The Wounded Warriors out of Fort Campbell, Ky., were involved in a group waterfowl hunt at the Grassy Lake Hunting Club near Ware Monday, Jan. 3.

“They are so appreciative of what we do,” Grassy Lake Hunting Club owner Collin Cain said. “It’s an honor to be able to do it and one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Crane Cooking served a noon meal that was provided by the electric co-op and several women volunteered to distribute the meal. After the noon meal, the hunters returned to the waterfowl blinds to continue the hunt.

Wounded Warriors is an organization for military veterans injured while on active duty based out of Fort Campbell, Ky.

“I really believe things like this help with the healing process,” said Wounded Warrior director Kim Coop. “Getting everybody in a (waterfowl) blind is good for them.”

“We might only see many of them once a year and we enjoy spending time with comrades in arms,” long-time Wounded Warrior member Gary Adams of Clarksville, Tenn., said.

“We have a lot in common and we can enjoy nature and cherish everything here.”

One hunter, Perry Thurington of Clarksville, Tenn., fell in the water prior to hunting while placing decoys out and the cold weather ruined his hunting. However, he had his hunting clothes placed in a dryer at the hunting club and planned to resume hunting in the afternoon.

The hunt was enjoyed by 20 Wounded Warriors and after the noon meal they returned to hunt in the afternoon.

Several ducks were harvested by the Wounded Warriors.

Before returning to the hunt in the afternoon, several area high schools’ CEO programs had some members in attendance who honored the group with a financial donation of $500.