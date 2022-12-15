Wreaths Across America ceremonies set in county

Wreaths Across America ceremonies are planned Saturday, Dec. 17, in Anna and Cobden.

The local events will be joining more than 2,500 other locations across the country which plan to commemorate National Wreaths Across America Day.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember, Honor and Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served the nation endures.

A ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Anna. The church is located at 409 Morgan St. in Anna.

The City of Anna has reported that enough wreaths have been sponsored to place a wreath at the graves of all veterans at the Anna City Cemetery. The graves of more than 800 veterans are located at the cemetery.

A ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cobden Cemetery.

The Village of Cobden reported that wreaths will be placed on the graves of more than 400 veterans at the cemetery.

Following the ceremonies, volunteers will lay wreaths at the graves of veterans at the local cemeteries.