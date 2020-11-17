Wreaths Across America guidelines set for Mound City National Cemetery

The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission, MCNCPC, reports that it has been informed by the Veterans Administration’s Artis Parker that because of the COVID-19 situation, there will not be a program for this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Parker is executive director of the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis County, Mo.

The Veterans Administration has stated that MCNCPC will have to develop a plan for placing wreaths on gravesites that covers multiple days, starting as early as Wednesday, Dec. 16, and concluding on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The number of days needed will depend on the volume of wreaths to be placed and will be determined in coordination with the cemetery leadership.

The number of volunteers needed for each day has yet to be determined.

It will be the responsibility of The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission to develop a plan for the safe placement of wreaths as outlined and executing the wreath placement activities in accordance with the plan.

The MCNCPC reported in a news release that it is in the process of developing a plan and a schedule to place all wreaths at the cemetery.

Anyone who has sponsored a wreath for a specific grave will be able to place that wreath themselves if they wish to do so.

Everyone will be informed before Dec. 16 about the schedule for volunteers and individuals to place wreaths.

The deadline for ordering a wreath is Nov. 30. To request an order form, contact Morrissa Clanahan, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator, at 618-713-7627, or email her at mesa8449@gmail.com.

The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission has been sponsoring the Wreaths Across America program at the Mound City National Cemetery for many years.

The commission says that it wants to assure everyone who has sponsored wreaths this year that those wreaths will be placed, as they always have been.

The commission thanks everyone for their continued support of the work it does and for Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization which was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The Mission of Wreaths Across America – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies on a specific Saturday in December at Arlington, as well as veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.