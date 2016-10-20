WSIU, Regional Partners to Present 12th Congressional District Debate

WSIU Public Broadcasting, the public media stations of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, have partnered with Lindenwood University in Belleville, Ill., the Belleville News-Democrat and the Southern Illinoisan to host a debate between candidates for the Illinois 12th Congressional District seat.

The candidates are Republican Incumbent Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) and challengers C.J. Baricevic (D-Belleville) and Paula Bradshaw (G-Carbondale).

The debate is set on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Lindenwood University Auditorium, 2600 West Main Street in Belleville before a live audience and will air live on WSIU Public Television, WSIU-TV 8 and WUSI-TV 16, and on WSIU Public Radio, 91.9 FM, 90.3 FM, and 88.9 FM. Updates will be given online at wsiunews.org and wsiu.org and on WSIU’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Veteran broadcast journalist and former WSIU-TV senior producer Jak Tichenor plans to moderate the debate, with questioning from panelists Jennifer Fuller of WSIU, Molly Parker of the Southern Illinoisan, and Joseph Bustos of the Belleville News-Democrat

“Having a face-to-face debate in the 12th Congressional District is important because it gives voters a chance to hear the candidates speak directly about the issues,” said Jennifer Fuller, associate director for news and public affairs at WSIU Public Broadcasting.

“Voters can see and hear how the candidates think on their feet when faced with questions and decisions affecting our region and the nation.”

“Increasingly we hear from viewers and listeners who praise public broadcasting as one of the few places where candidates can address issues in a meaningful way and in their own words,” Greg Petrowich, Executive Director at WSIU said.

"We’re pleased to continue playing such a vital role in the democratic process."

WSIU has a limited number of tickets available for the Oct. 27 debate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in attending the debate should call the WSIU Business Office during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 618-453-4344. Reserved tickets may be picked up in person at the Communications Building in room 1003 at 1100 Lincoln Dr. on the SIU campus in Carbondale.