WSIU stations deliver instructional programs

WSIU Public Broadcasting, the public media arm of Southern Illinois University, is offering new instructional television programming to help with home learning.

WSIU has preempted its daytime educational block for young children with instructional content for middle school students and expanded educational programming for preschool and elementary school children with the launch of PBS KIDS 24/7, an around-the-clock line-up of family-friendly programming for young learners.

Each weekday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., students in grades 4 through 8 can see instructional television content featuring some of public media’s most informative and educational series. Subjects include science, math, history and English language arts.

The new programming block is the newest component of WSIU’s Public Media Resources for Home Learning initiative which is available to school districts, classroom teachers and parents who seek support in educating children at home.

Programs featured in the instructional television block include free corresponding curriculum from PBS LearningMedia.org.

PBS LearningMedia provides thousands of digital resources such as videos, lesson plans and quizzes for teachers and students.

The new programming is available over-the-air via antenna on the WSIU stations, including WSIU: 8.1 Carbondale and via most cable providers.

The service was developed in cooperation with the Illinois State Board of Education, Regional Offices of Education, local school districts and teachers.

WSIU’s collection of public media resources for home learning include content for learners at every level.

High school students can utilize WORLD Channel’s “At-Home Learning” block weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preschool and early elementary students can continue to see PBS KIDS programming on WSIU’s main channels each weekday morning until noon.