Young hunters invited to wingshooting clinic, pheasant hunt in March

Young hunters between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for a youth wingshooting clinic and pheasant hunt scheduled Saturday, March 20, at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex, WSRC, in Randolph County.

All participants in the clinic and hunt will be required to follow all health and safety guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, including wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved, and carrying and using hand sanitizer.

The WSRC youth clinic and hunt has been a popular late winter/early spring addition to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, wingshooting and youth pheasant hunting programs.

Most youth pheasant hunting opportunities are offered at IDNR controlled pheasant hunting areas in the fall or early winter.

During the March 20 event, young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic in the morning.

National Sporting Clays Association/IDNR certified wingshooting instructors will teach the wingshooting clinic.

Young hunters will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills.

The pheasant hunt will take place during the afternoon.

Young hunters must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license to participate.

Cosponsors will assist IDNR and the WSRC with the wingshooting clinic and pheasant hunt.

The cosponsors provide funding for clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for the young hunters.

Through the assistance of some of their members, cosponsors also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers and hunting guides.

Permits for the WSRC youth wingshooting clinic/pheasant hunt are available through the IDNR controlled pheasant hunting internet reservation system.

Organaizers advise that hunters need to review the “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information” and the “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations” on the IDNR controlled pheasant hunting web page prior to applying.

Completing a permit reservation online takes less than five minutes, IDNR noted.

For details, check the controlled pheasant hunting webpage at https://dnr2.illinois.gov/controlledhunt/.