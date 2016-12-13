Young men honored at fire department

In October, Simon McGuckin of Tamms was working on his property when a tractor overturned onto him. His 13-year-old son, Charles McGuckin, and 10-year-old son, Ted McGuckin, were with him.

The boys reacted calmly and waited with their father until first responders arrived at the scene. Then, once the emergency services personnel lifted the tractor off of him, the boys helped to pull him out.

Simon will have surgery on his wrist and had three broken ribs, but will make a full recovery.

Members of the Horseshoe Lake Fire Department in Olive Branch were impressed with how the boys reacted to the dangerous situation. To reward them, they presented them with certificates of recognition on Monday, Dec. 5.