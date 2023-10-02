Young people attend 4-H Junior Livestock Conference

The next generation of livestock leaders gained hands-on experience in the livestock field at this year’s Illinois 4-H Junior Livestock Conference, which was Jan. 21-22 in Decatur.

This year’s conference theme was “Livestock in Paradise.”

The conference was attended by 100 young people from 50 counties across Illinois.

Youth members of the 4-H Livestock Ambassador Team helped to plan and execute the learning experience aimed at 7th, 8th and 9th graders.

“It was exciting to come together with the rest of the team to combine our experiences to create an expansive conference that combines what we know to share with the kids,” Livestock Ambassador Team member Travis Wilke of Richland County said.

“Being at the conference and seeing the attendees getting exposure to species or livestock production areas they’re not familiar with is really exciting.”

Teen leaders said they were excited to share their knowledge and skills with the youth that will follow in their footsteps as they shape their own paths in the livestock industry.

“It’s fun to watch the next generation pick up and enjoy the livestock area,” Livestock Ambassador Team member Makenna Green of Douglas County said.

“I had a lot of people do that for me when I was younger and it’s fun to give back. We’re developing skills as teachers at the same time they’re developing hands-on skills.”

Young people participated in “Glove-Up Sessions” throughout the conference which allowed them to work hands-on in a variety of skills, such as giving injections, wound suturing, product quality, marketing and more.

The event focused on education, but also created great opportunities to build camaraderie and a sense of teamwork around a shared passion for the livestock industry.

“The skills and lessons that you learn raising livestock as a youth is something I’m passionate about sharing,” Travis said.

The Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Pork Producers provided financial support for the event through the Illinois 4-H Foundation.