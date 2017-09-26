Young people attend outdoors event

More than 60 young people had an opportunity for hands-on learning about the outdoors during an event which was presented last Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Trail of Tears State Forest in Union County. The Trail of Tears Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation hosted a free JAKES youth event at the state forest. JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship.

During the day, those in attendance were able to get an up-close, hands-on experience with wood ducks, which were banded and released. The day’s activities also included a reptile presentation, along with opportunities to learn about deer and turkey hunting techniques, the use of black powder firearms, wildlife ecology and a variety of other topics. Hands-on activities, such as archery, BB gun shooting and trap shooting, also were part of the day.