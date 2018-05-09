Young people with juvenile diabetes invited to attend camp set at Touch of Nature

An upcoming Southern Illinois University Carbondale camp is planned for young people who are growing up with juvenile diabetes.

The free BETA overnight camping experience, created especially for young people ages 9-15 who have Type I diabetes, is scheduled Sept. 22-23 at Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

Teens ages 16-17 who have diabetes can also get involved as counselors-in-training.

The camp runs from 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Participants will have a true summer camp experience, including fishing, horseback riding, hiking, arts and crafts, a hayride, zip lining, team building exercises and much more.

An overnight stay with fellow campers also is planned at SIU’s facility located within the Shawnee National Forest.

In addition, while the young people are attending the camp, parents are welcome to attend afternoon activities Sept. 23, including breakout sessions and seminars about diabetes, from 1:30 p.m. until the end of the camp session.

Organizers explained that the Camp BETA name has a dual significance.

Within the body, beta cells store and release insulin to reduce blood glucose concentration. They can respond quickly to spikes in blood glucose concentrations by secreting stored insulin and quickly producing more of the substance.

In addition, BETA is an acronym for the camp philosophy:

Believe in yourself: diabetes can be better managed with a positive attitude.

Empower yourself: you are the one in control, not diabetes.

Talk: be willing to ask for help and communicate with the right people about your needs.

Act: take action to help your body by being proactive, eating healthy and taking your medications.

Though there is no cost to attend the camp, advance registration is required no later than Sept. 7.

Registration is available online at ton.siu.edu or by calling 618-453-1121.

Registration also is available in person at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center, which is located at 1206 Touch of Nature Rd. (just off Giant City Road) in Makanda, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Vicki Lang at vickil@siu.edu or 618-453-1121.

Camp BETA cosponsors include Touch of Nature Environmental Center/SIU, Southern Illinois Healthcare, the Diabetes Today Resource Team and the Lions Club of Carbondale.