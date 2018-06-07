Youth entrepreneurs camp set at Shawnee

Shawnee Community College near Ullin is scheduled to be the site of the 10th annual ELITE Camp July 16-19.

ELITE stands for Educate, Lead and Inspire Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs.

The camp is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The camp is open to a limited number of incoming 7th, 8th and 9th graders.

Each student who participates in the camp will develop a business plan and then, on the final day of camp, make a presentation to their parents or guardians and other guests.

Some of the topics covered during the camp will include presentation skills, creation of business cards and logos and financial projections.

Students will also participate in a field trip to local businesses in the area.

The cost of the camp is $10, which includes all meals, snacks and materials.

Free transportation to and from the camp is also available.

For more details or to obtain an application, contact Brett Whitnel by phone at 618-634-3213 or by email at brettw@shawneecc.edu

The camp is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Shawnee Community College.

Support is also provided by the Southernmost Illinois Delta Empowerment Zone, SIDEZ, and the University of Illinois Extension.

Other local businesses and organizations also have contributed with financial and in-kind support.