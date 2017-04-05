Youth entrepreneurs highlighted at trade show

Students from Union County joined in showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit and start-up businesses at a program which was held last week in Carbondale.

The Southern Illinois Youth Entrepreneur Trade Show was held Tuesday evening, April 25, at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Young entrepreneurs from Union, Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties were featured in the trade show.

Six students who are participating the 2016-2017 Union County CEO program participated in the show, which was sponsored by SIU.

The local students represented Anna-Jonesboro Community High School and the Shawnee Hills Christian Academy in Anna.

CEO program students from Union County, their schools and their businesses included:

Jessa Bond, Shawnee Hills Christian Academy, Modern and Modest Fashions, makes jean skirts out of jeans.

Erin Dillow, Shawnee Hills Christian Academy, Southern Soul Soap Company, makes soap out of local products like goats’ milk and lavender.

Jessica Glasco, A-JCHS, Bathtime Blitz, makes bath bombs and sugar scrubs in a variety of scents.

Aaron Lence, A-JCHS, True South Outdoor Company, sells shirts promoting Southern Illinois, such as Inspiration Point.

Julian Smith, A-JCHS, Tech Fusion, website design and hosting, technology repair and installations.

Shad Turner, A-JCHS, Pokey the Clown, provides roaming clown entertainment for children and families.

Evelyn Bailey serves as facilitator for the Union County CEO program.