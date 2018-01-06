Home / News / Youth volleyball camps set at A-JCHS this June

Fri, 06/01/2018 - 4:44pm admin

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Lady Wildcats youth volleyball camps are scheduled June 13-15.

Sessions are planned for student athletes who are entering 2nd through 4th grades and 5th through 8th grades.

The camp for grades 2 through 4 is planned from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

For grades 5 through 8, camp is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The sessions will be held in the Union Hall gymnasium at A-JCHS.

Those who attend the camps will learn skills, techniques and fundamentals which are used in the game of volleyball.

The cost is $40, which includes a t-shirt.

Registration for the camps is due by June 8. For more information, contact A-JCHS volleyball coach Amy Fitzgerald-Wilson at 618-697-3128.

