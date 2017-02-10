Zombie walk planned at Anna Arts Center

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council Anna Arts Center’s 2017 zombie walk is planned Saturday, Oct. 7.

Zombies will be strolling through Anna starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Anna Arts Center. The center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in downtown Anna.

Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed zombie. A queen and king zombie will be selected.

The evening gets underway with registration from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the arts center.

The cost to participate is $10, which can be paid at the door. Zombies will begin shuffling down Main Street in Anna at 6:30 p.m.

Upon their return to the arts center, zombies will be treated to a DJ, air hockey, foosball, ping pong, a hula hoop contest, games, refreshments and more.

For more information, contact Nancy Kucera by phone at 618-893-4508 or by email at nakdvm@hotmail.com.

Zombie walk news can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/AnnaArtsCenter.