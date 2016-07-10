Home / News / Zombies limp through downtown Anna
The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center hosted a Zombie Walk through downtown Anna on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kids and adults arrived at the arts center in torn and splattered clothes and received a zombie makeover. The group walked on Main Street to show off their zombie attire before returning to the arts center for snacks and games. Photo by Amber Skelton.Best Dressed Zombies were, from left, Sydney Waun of Anna and Addie Akin of Nashville, Tenn., at the Zombie Walk at the Anna Arts Center on Oct 1. Photo by Jerry Chihara.A Zombie Family enjoyed the fun at the Anna Arts Center Zombie walk. From left are David, Sydney and Melissa Waun. Photo by Jerry Chihara.Zombies from Grand Tower took the Zombie gathering at the Anna Arts Center by storm. Photo by Jerry Chihara.

Zombies limp through downtown Anna

Fri, 10/07/2016 - 9:37am admin

(Editor’s note: the accompanying article was submitted by Lee Hackney from the Anna Arts Center.)

The Zombies limped through downtown Anna on Oct. 1. Several undead or “normal” walked freely among the Zombies. 

After the Zombies’ excursion downtown they returned to their crypts at the Anna Arts Center for some Zombie shuffling, refreshments and games.  

Cameron Bell was crowned king and Brittany Hill was crowned queen. 

There was a tie for Best Dressed Zombie between Addie Akin, all the way from Nashville, Tenn., and Sydney Waun of Anna.  

The musical chair game was won by Alyssa Qualls and the second round by Tristen Dane. The Hula Hoop champion was Addie Akin.

Special thank you to Union County Technology Solutions for advertising the event, providing and applying make-up to Zombies, and supporting the event. 

Thank you to all of our volunteers Mary Jimenez, Nancy Young, Dr. Nancy Kucera, Kenny Swink, and Robin and Rollie Hawk.  

Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center looks forward to the gathering of Zombies next year.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here