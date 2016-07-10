Zombies limp through downtown Anna

(Editor’s note: the accompanying article was submitted by Lee Hackney from the Anna Arts Center.)

The Zombies limped through downtown Anna on Oct. 1. Several undead or “normal” walked freely among the Zombies.

After the Zombies’ excursion downtown they returned to their crypts at the Anna Arts Center for some Zombie shuffling, refreshments and games.

Cameron Bell was crowned king and Brittany Hill was crowned queen.

There was a tie for Best Dressed Zombie between Addie Akin, all the way from Nashville, Tenn., and Sydney Waun of Anna.

The musical chair game was won by Alyssa Qualls and the second round by Tristen Dane. The Hula Hoop champion was Addie Akin.

Special thank you to Union County Technology Solutions for advertising the event, providing and applying make-up to Zombies, and supporting the event.

Thank you to all of our volunteers Mary Jimenez, Nancy Young, Dr. Nancy Kucera, Kenny Swink, and Robin and Rollie Hawk.

Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center looks forward to the gathering of Zombies next year.