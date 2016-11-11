‘Ironheads’ celebrate undefeated season in youth football league

The champions of the Wildcat Youth Football League’s 3rd- and 4th-grade division celebrated their season with a pizza party on Friday, Nov. 4.

Nicknamed the “Ironheads” in honor of sponsor Grover Mays Construction, the team compiled a perfect 6-0 season under head coach Marc Scheffer and assistant coaches Rollie Hawk, Andy Sadler and Joe Chotner.

“These boys set a goal and they achieved it,” said Scheffer, not only referring to their undefeated season but to their defense not giving up a single point.

“After not being scored on during the first couple of games, our boys set a goal of not being scored on all season.”

Assistant coach Rollie Hawk noted how special an undefeated season is in football.

“You don’t see a lot of undefeated football seasons in any age group,” Hawk said.

“So many things have to line up right for it to happen. Everyone has to stay healthy and avoid injuries, everyone has to take care of their grades, sometimes you have families going out of town or kids playing a second sport and so on.

“These boys and their families committed to the success of this team and it paid off.”

After the team’s final game, Scheffer challenged his players to stick with football.

“No matter what next year, no matter what team you end up on, please keep playing football,” Scheffer said. “It will pay off when you make it to high school.”