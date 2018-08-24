20 Seniors Return for A-J Football

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team lost a lot of talent last year on the 12-1 team that finished in the semifinals of the Class 3A Illinois High School Association playoffs.

But the cupboard is not bare this season. The Wildcats will be bolstered by the return of 20 seniors.

Lost to graduation were standouts in quarterback Bryce Osman and running backs Jayce Turner and Arieh Hart.

Quarterbacking the Wildcats this season will be senior Conner Jerolds, 5-10, 165 pounds.

The senior backfield will feature Reid Morrison, 6-3, 215 pounds; Kyle McMahan, 6-1, 175 pounds; Damien Chrisp, 5-11, 175 pounds. Nate Kisat, 5-11, 175 pounds, who broke a collarbone last year, will also add depth to the backfield.

Downfield receiver candidates are more seniors in Wyatt Johnston, 6-0, 180 pounds; Tyler Smith, 6-3, 170 pounds; Cameron Tweedy, 6-2, 170 pounds and Zach Griffin, 6-1, 200 pounds. Transfer student Devon Toliver, 6-1, 185 pounds, will also add depth to the receiving corps.

Rounding out the offensive line are more seniors in Dylan Cunningham, 6-0, 270 pounds; Carsten Christy, 6-9, 295 pounds; Noah Craig, 6-3, 295 pounds; Kevin Wright, 5-11, 220 pounds; Nick Sanders, 5-9, 205 pounds; Garrett Fabec, 6-3, 220 pounds and Shawn Wells, 6-2, 235 pounds.

On defense, linebacker candidates include Morrison, Kisat and McMahan.

There are 10 juniors, 14 sophomores and 23 freshmen out for football this season.

The Wildcats open their 2018 season at home against West Frankfort at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24