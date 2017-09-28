5-0 Wildcats to face 0-5 Panthers Friday

The Pinckneyville High School football team is 0-5 on the season.

The Panthers will host undefeated Anna-Jonesboro, 5-0, this Friday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

Despite the Panthers winless record, the Wildcats are not looking past them.

“We certainly know they’re capable of making big plays,” A-J football coach Brett Detering said. “We’ve got to be focused each week.”

Pinckneyville has 11 seniors on the squad.

Quarterbacking the Panthers is senior Colton Kling, 5-10, 170 pounds.

Some of the top receivers are seniors Ryan Brueggemann, 5-11, 170 pounds, and Chase Witbracht, 5-9, 175 pounds, and junior Stetson Lappin, 5-11, 165 pounds.

The top running backs are senior Tyler Rice, 5-11, 210 pounds, and junior Chase Fulkerson, 6-1, 240 pounds.