A-J girls' track team competes in meets at Chester, Massac

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ track team has competed in two recent meets.

The Lady Wildcats won the Chester freshman/sophomore invitational Thursday, April 6.

First place efforts for A-J were recorded by Addison Osman in the high jump with 4-8 and Julia Lasley in the pole vault with 9-6.

Second place for the Lady Wildcats was posted by Osman in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.5.

A third place effort for A-J was recorded by Carsen Clements in the high jump with a 4-6.

Fourth place efforts for A-J were posted by Kamryn Glasco in the discus with 56-11; Jade Marks in the long jump with 14-0, 800-meter run in 3:00.7 and the triple jump with a 29.9.5; Osman in the 100-meter dash in 13.7; 800-meter relay team of Brayden Fitzgerald, Ashley Detering, Olivia Wilkins and Andersyn Frick in 2:06.3 and the 1600-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Detering, Clements and Marks in 4:47.8.

Fifth place efforts were recorded by Fitzgerald in the triple jump with 29-2 and the 400-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Detering, Wilkins and Clements in 58.6.

The Lady Wildcats opened their season by winning the Massac County Meet Tuesday, March 28.

A-J won with 55 points, with its closest challenger Goreville, coming in with 46.

First places efforts for A-J were recorded by Brook Miller in the 300-meter hurdles in 51.9; the 4x400-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Marks, Julia Lasley and Miller in 4:37 and the 4x100 meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Detering, Osman and Wilkins in 56.11.

Second place finishes for A-J were recorded by Clements in the 300-meter hurdles in 59.03; the 4x800-meter relay team of Miller, Madison Lingle, Andersyn Frick and Clair Boget in 2:40; Alivia Miller in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.6 and Marks in the 400-meter in 1:09.9.

Third place efforts were recorded by Meghan Smith in the discus with 78; Osman in the high jump with 4-7; Miller in the 300-meter hurdles in 59.15; Abby Sartin in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.2; the 4x200-meter relay team of Fitzgerald, Osman, Detering and Lasley in 1:59.8 and Boget in the 800-meter run in 3:03.

A-J’s Madi Lingle had a 4th place finish in the 1600-meter run in 6:50. Detering was 5th in the 200-meter run in 30.7.