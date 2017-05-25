Home / Sports / Abernathy signs with McKendree
In the first row are, from left, Hailley’s mother, Rhonda Abernathy; Hailley Abernathy; and Hailley’s father, Scott Abernathy. In the second row are A-JCHS golf coach Brandon Bierstedt and A-JCHS athletic director Rick Livesay.

Abernathy signs with McKendree

Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:33am admin

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School student athlete Hailley Abernathy has signed a national letter of intent to play golf at McKendree University in Lebanon.

She plans to major in exercise science with a minor in athletic training.

In the first row are, from left, Hailley’s mother, Rhonda Abernathy; Hailley Abernathy; and Hailley’s father, Scott Abernathy. In the second row are A-JCHS golf coach Brandon Bierstedt and A-JCHS athletic director Rick Livesay. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here