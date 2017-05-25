Abernathy signs with McKendree

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School student athlete Hailley Abernathy has signed a national letter of intent to play golf at McKendree University in Lebanon.

She plans to major in exercise science with a minor in athletic training.

In the first row are, from left, Hailley’s mother, Rhonda Abernathy; Hailley Abernathy; and Hailley’s father, Scott Abernathy. In the second row are A-JCHS golf coach Brandon Bierstedt and A-JCHS athletic director Rick Livesay.