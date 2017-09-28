Anna baseball wins regional

The Anna Junior High School baseball team defeated Adams School of Creal Springs 12-2 to win the Class M regional at Jonesboro Thursday, Sept. 21.

The game was originally scheduled for Anna, but was moved to Jonesboro because of wet field conditions.

Anna, 16-4, advances to play at the Class M State tournament at Pinckneyville and faces Hardin County at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the regional championship game, Hayden Ralls was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead Anna at the plate.

Matthew Wright was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Luke Lasley was 1-for-3 with a triple and scored 3 runs. Arojae Hart was 1-for-2 with an RBI and scored three times.

Kyle Jerrell pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Luke Lasley pitched 2/3 of an inning and recorded 2 strikeouts.

Anna 18, Unity Point 3: Wright was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and 5 RBIs to lead Anna to the first round win Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Ralls was 2-for-2 with a double and 4 RBIs for the winners.

Gavin Osman pitched 2 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts.

Ethan Ames pitched an inning and recorded 2 strikeouts. Jayden Perez pitched an inning and had 3 strikeouts on 10 pitches.