Anna Blue Dolphins swim team wraps up successful 2017 season

The Anna Blue Dolphins swim team has wrapped up its 2017 season.

Supporters of the Blue Dolphins said that the team had a great year, with 29 swimmers attending the Southern Illinois Swim League championship meet at Marion on July 29.

Of those attending the meet, 11 swimmers qualified for the opportunity to attend a regional all-star meet last weekend by placing sixth or better in an individual event.

The Blue Dolphins hosted their annual awards night on Monday, July 31.

Awards were presented to swimmers in four different categories of achievement:

Most Improved

1) Marissa Turner, 47.45 seconds.

2) Daelen McNelly, 39.06 seconds.

3) Lydia Conder, 36 seconds.

4) Drue Teske, 33.81 seconds.

5) Julie McNelly, 33.44 seconds.

6) Tim Tolley, 32.23 seconds.

7) Jade Davis, 28 seconds.

8) Presley Hoffman, 27.77 seconds.

9) Lilly Scott, 26.91 seconds.

10) Ava Boreup, 22.1 seconds.

MVP

Megan Clark, Presley Hoffman, Drue Teske (10 meets).

High Point

1) Cassidy Janke 259.

2) Nile Chotner 235.

3) Agent Inman and Darcy Conder 227.

4) Jenna Clark 173.

5) Noah Chotner 167.

6) Lakelyn Carter 159.5.

7) Lily Baker and Caprice Conder 149.

8) Megan Clark 141.

Swimmer of the Year

Agent Inman